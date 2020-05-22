Hasina phones Mamata, ebquires about losses caused by Amphan









Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday phoned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and enquired about the damages caused by cyclone Amphan.





"The Prime Minister phoned the West Bengal Chief Minister at about 11:10 am and enquired about the damages caused by the cyclone in the state," PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said.





He said the Prime Minister expressed sympathy to Mamata Banerjee over the losses of lives and property by the cyclone, and hoped they will be able to overcome the losses very soon.





The West Bengal Chief Minister thanked the Bangladesh Prime Minister for expressing the sympathy.





Cyclone Amphan made landfall on Wednesday evening and caused huge damages in West Bengal and Bangladesh coastlines.

