Coronavirus: Global death toll reaches 334,616









The global death toll from coronavirus climbed to 334,616 as of Friday morning.

According to worldometer data, the confirmed coronavirus cases in various countries of the world are now 5, 194,106.

With the confirmed cases and casualties, the number of recovered patients is also rising as it was 2,080,923 on Friday morning, which is 86 percent of the total cases, the worldometer data revealed.

According to worldometer data, currently, 2,778,567 confirmed COVID-19 patients are being treated and 45,620 of them are in serious or critical condition.

Coronavirus, first reported in China in December last year, is highly infectious and spread to over 213 countries and territories around the world and two international conveyances.

The US has been the worst-hit country having the highest number of infections and deaths – more than 1,620,902 cases and 96,354 deaths.

Meanwhile, Russia has reached the second position with 317,554cases and 3,099 deaths.

The UK has the second-highest death toll of 36,042 followed by Spain with 27,940.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

Bangladesh has so far confirmed 28,511cases and 408 deaths as the health authorities has detected 1773 new cases with 22 more death till Thursday.

Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18.

Leave Your Comments