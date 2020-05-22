Former AL MP Kamrunnahar dies with fever, cold in Bogura









Begum Kamrunnahar Putul, a former Awami League MP, died at Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College and Hospital on Thursday night.





The former MP (reserved seat), aged about 65, had been suffering from fever and diarrhoea for the last three days and she recently visited the house of his son in the capital, said family sources.





Kamrunnahar, also the wife of former MP of Awami League Mostafizur Rahman Patal, breathed her last around 11:30 pm when she was taken to the hospital, said Dr Samir Hossain Mishu, health and family planning officer of Sadar upazila health complex.





A medical team took her samples for coronavirus test.





Kamrunnahar was elected AL MP (reserved seat) in 19996 from Bogura-Joypurhat district.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed shock at her death.

