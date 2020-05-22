Jumatul Wida today









Jumatul Wida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, will be observed across the country on Friday with due religious solemnity and reverence.

Thousands of Muslim devotees will attend the Juma prayers at different mosques, seeking divine blessings for peace and progress of Bangladesh and unity of the Muslim Ummah.

The day's biggest congregation will be held at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital.

Khateebs and ulemas will deliver sermons, highlighting the significance of Jumatul Wida.

Muslim devotees will offer prayer at Baitul Mukarram today maintaining physical distance as per the government directives to stay safe from coronavirus infection.

Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18. As the number of cases increased, the government restricted offering prayers at mosques.

After about a month, the government lifted the restrictions on condition that safe distance and proper hygiene have to be maintained while offering prayers at mosques.

