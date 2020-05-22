PM mourns death of ex-AL MP Kamrunnahar









Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of former MP and former Women Affairs Secretary of Bogra unit Awami League Kamrunnahar Putul.





The Prime Minister prayed for eternal salvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family members.





Awami League general secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader also expressed shock and sorrow at the death of Kamrunnahar Putul.





Putul breathed her last on Thursday night at a hospital in Bogura at the age of 68. She left behind two daughters, one son and a host of relatives to mourn his death.

