Punak distributes food items among corona-hit families









Police Nari Kalyan Samiti (Punak) has distributed food items among 50 families affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic in Brahmanbaria.





Punak Brahmanbaria unit president Shahana Akter Mukti was present at the distribution program held at Brahmanbaria Govt College hall room on Thursday noon.





Shahana Akter Mukti said, “The assistance from Punak for the affected people during the pandemic will continue.”





She urged all to maintain social distance and obey health rules to get rid of the coronavirus infection.

