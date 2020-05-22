Home-goers crowd at Paturia-Daulatdia ferry ghat amid virus risk









A large number of people gathered at Paturia-Daulatdia ferry ghat in their desperate bid to go home to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr amid coronavirus risk, thanks to slack monitoring by the local administration.





People in their thousands thronged the ferry ghat since morning to cross the mighty river with the resumption of ferry services after two days’ halt.





Some were seen coming to the terminal by private cars, microbuses, pick-up vans and motorbikes amid restrictions on movement of transports for over two months to prevent the spread of coronavirus.





Zillur Rhman, deputy manager of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA), Aricha ghat, said the ferry services on Daulatdia-Paturia route resumed on Thursday night following the directives of the higher authorities concerned after the suspension of the services for the last two days due to the cyclone Amphan.





Trucks and goods-laden vehicles were crossing the river from Thursday night while some private vehicles were allowed to cross the river in ferries from 9 am on Friday, he said.





Those who gathered in the area to cross the river have been asked to maintain social distancing and 50-60 people were allowed to cross the river, he added.





The authorities concerned are operating 16 ferries now.





Tania Sultana, superintendent of Shibalaya circle at Paturia Ghat, said, “A number of goods-laden vehicles were stranded in the ghat area following the suspension of the ferry services and they are allowing private vehicles to cross the river as per the directive from the higher officials concerned.”

