Prominent fruit trader Haji Md. Bairat Mia presents Eid gifts to 1500 needy families

Haji Mohammad Bairat Mia, a prominent fruit trader and social worker from Old Dhaka, distributed Eid gift items (chicken, semai, polao rice, oil, spices) among 1,500 helpless, middle class and poor families in Kasaituli area of ​​the capital on Friday.At the beginning of the Corona attack, Haji Md. Bairat Mia, the patron of the Euro Famous Club for two months under the supervision of Euro Famous Club, distributed Kasaitul, Kepighosh, Kazimuddin Siddique Lane, Samsabad Lane, Zindabahar Lane, Mahttuli, Asmatha, . Haji Mohammad Bairat Mia, a servant of humanity, distributed Ramadan food items to 1,200 families, including Iftar for 500 people every day during Ramadan.He said, "Those of us who are rich will rest by eating and my brother next to me will not eat. This is not real happiness." The fun of helping the poor and helpless in the area is different. May Allah keep every human being well. This keeps our country free and well from all dangers including corona.