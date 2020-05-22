Published:  08:39 PM, 22 May 2020 Last Update: 09:01 PM, 22 May 2020

One minute market in Chittagong

Bangladesh Army is conducting a one minute market for destitute people on the ground of MA Aziz Stadium in Chittagong.

Food items, vegetables, soaps, hand sanitizers, masks and other daily essential commodities were provided free of cost to around two thousand poor masses and handicapped persons at this market.

 
Brigadier General Tanvir Mazhar told media that it was a delightful experience. It was a helpful initiative for marginal farmers and a humanitarian aid for people with lower earnings, he added.



