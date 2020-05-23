Navy provides Eid gifts among orphans

Bangladesh Navy distributed Eid gifts among orphans on Friday. - ISPR









Bangladesh Navy on Friday distributed Eid gifts among orphans and underprivileged children marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





The Naval Force today distributed Eid clothes among the orphans of Sarkari Shishu Paribar (Boys) at Moheshorpasha and Sarkari Shishu Paribar (Girls) at South Central Road in Khulna, said an ISPR press release.







The release said under the auspices of Khulna Naval Area Commander, Eid gifts have already been provided among some 800 boys and 800 girls of 36 Madrasas who are underprivileged under Khulna, Jashore, Bagerhat, Satkhira, Kushtia, Narail, Barguna and Jhenidah districts.





As Eid gifts, the male children were given Payjamas, Panjabis and Tupis while the female children were given Salwars, Kamijs and Hijabs.

