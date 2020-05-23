Jumatul Wida observed

Jumatul Wida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, was observed across the country yesterday with due religious solemnity and reverence. -Mostafizur Rahman









Thousands of Muslim devotees attended the Juma prayers at different mosques, seeking divine blessings for peace and progress of Bangladesh and unity of the Muslim Ummah, reports UNB.







The day's biggest congregation was held at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital.







Khateebs and ulemas delivered sermons, highlighting the significance of Jumatul Wida.







Muslim devotees offered prayer at Baitul Mukarram maintaining physical distance as per the government directives to stay safe from coronavirus infection.







Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18. As the number of cases increased, the government restricted offering prayers at mosques.







After about a month, the government lifted the restrictions on condition that safe distance and proper hygiene have to be maintained while offering prayers at mosques.



