BCB coach contracts coronavirus

After former Bangladesh cricketers Ashiqur Rahman and Sajib Das, now Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel, director of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and women's wing chairman, has contracted the coronavirus. Nadel himself confirmed the matter on Friday.





BCB's women's wing chairman Nadel received a report with coronavirus positive on Thursday night. However, his physical condition is stable. He is OK. Nadel is currently in isolation on his own initiative on the advice of doctors.







"I found out on Thursday night that my coronavirus test report is positive," Nadel said. "However, I have been in isolation on my own initiative since I gave the sample on Tuesday. By the grace of God, I have no physical problems. I'm healthy. I want blessings from the people of the country, so that I can get a speedy recovery."







Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel is one of the leading fighters of Sylhet in the fight against coronavirus disaster. He personally stood by the helpless people and delivered relief items. Nadel also distributed relief items on behalf of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).







Besides, Coronavirus Support Center has been set up in Sylhet for the treatment of coronavirus patients. But he could not survive from this virus.







