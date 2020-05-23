BCB to aid 1,600 disadvantaged cricketers





Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has continued to help the cricketers who are not under any contract offered by the board.





In a recent move, BCB provided financial aid to 1,600 cricketers who play Premier League and divisional cricket. The players who play Premier League got Tk 10,000 each while the divisional cricketers got financial aid of TK 8,000 each.





"We took a little more time to come up with this help. We had to make a list and collect the bKash number of the players. Brac Bank helped us to dispatch the money to the cricketers' mobile wallet," BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury told the media.





BCB also provided with the financial aid of Tk 55 5 million to the disadvantaged athletes from the other local federations. At the same time, the board helped the cricketers with a one-time financial aid earlier.

