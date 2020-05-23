S. Alam Group director Morshedul Alam dies









Morshedul Alam, director of S. Alam Group, passed away at a hospital in Chattogram on Friday night. He was 65.





Morshedul, who was also a director of NRB Global Bank, was undergoing treatment at ICU in Chattogram General Hospital with coronavirus infection and died at 10:50pm, Dr Abdur Rob Masum, senior consultant of the hospital confirmed it.





Morshedul Alam had been suffering from different complications including heart ailments. He had angioplasty (stentings) in his heart, Dr Abdur Rob added.





Morshedul Alam is the elder brother of S. Alam Group chairman Saiful Alam Masud. As many as six members of Saiful Alam Masud's family, including five of his brothers, were tested COVID-19 positive on May 17. They are: S. Alam Group director Morshedul Alam (65), S. Alam Group director Rashedul Alam (60), S. Alam Group vice-chairman Abdus Samad Labu (53), S. Alam Group director and Union Bank's chairman Mohammad Shahidul Alam, S.Alam Group director Osman Gani (45), the other infected person is a women of the family.





