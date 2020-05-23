Benefits of Eid-ul-Fitr









Eid means Festival of absolute joy and happiness. 'Eid' is an Arabian word, it comes from the word 'Auwd', it means such type of festival that comes, again and again, held, again and again, deemed as custom. Its another meaning is joy-happiness. It is a moment of involving in joy. Eid-ul-Fitr comes to distribute happiness and joy to all by a fixed custom on the 1st day of Shawal according to the every Lunar Calendar.







After performing every rule and regulation through one-month of hard worship called fasting, Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated in the Muslim World; in other words, it is an Eid of fasting. 'Fitr' means breaking down. Its other meaning is victory. After performing one-month long fasting, the festival is celebrated, that is called Eid-ul-Fitr. Victory is used in a broad sense. In the Holy Month of Ramadan, Allah-fearing people earn victory by putting down bad habits and bad attitudes through fasting. In an overall sense, Eid-ul-Fitr can be called as the festival of victory.





Holy Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the main religious festivals of world Muslims, is celebrated with unlimited joy and happiness. 'Eid' is the national festival of the Muslim Community. The day of Eid-ul-Fitr comes with great benefits and greatness. Eid-ul-Fitr comes to the earth back to distribute happiness. After the month of blessings, mercy, and forgiveness, the new moon of Shawal gives the message of unlimited joy and happiness.







The fasting person develops himself by the purity and hygienie, earns self-correction, sacrifice, charity, greatness, forgiveness, sympathy, equality and humanity. Eid-ul-Fitr comes as the day of committing oath for continuing this virtue. On this day, the joy flows everywhere, that is full of blessings. After watching the new moon of Shawwal, the announcement of the Eid has been declared on the radio, television, and in mosques of local areas.





About the unlimited benefits and honor of the prayer of Eid, the Messenger of Allah (S) delivers, 'On the day of Eid, the Angles say standing on the roads, O Muslims! Come to the Almighty Allah who is forgiver and blessing giver. You are ordered to perform prayer at night, you did this. You are ordered to fast at daytime, you performed this. You feed your Almighty (Means you feed to poor and helpless). Take the reward for this today. Hence, when Muslims say their prayer, an angel declares, Your Creator forgives you. Now go back to your house with pure heart and body. It is the day of reward; it is called as "Reward-Day".' (Tabarani)





Duties of the day of Eid are: 1. Saying Fajar prayer, 2. Breaking fast; it is forbidden to fast on the day of Eid, 3. Having a bath: it is sunnah to have a bath before prayer. 4. Having something at dawn, it is sunnah to have something at the dawn of the Eid day. It is mentioned to eat dates or sweat at dawn in Hadith. 5. Using fragrant: it is sunnah to use fragrant on the day of Eid. 6. Wearing a beautiful dress, 7. Providing Sadkatul Fitr, Ibn Abbas (R) narrates, Prophet (S) addresses: Allah makes paying Sadkatul Fitr mandatory.







That purifies the corrupted fast with indecent and unnecessary talks and works, on the other hand, it creates an opportunity to assist the poor and helpless in having food. Whoever pays sadkatul fitr before the Eid prayer, his charity will be accepted, 8. Going to the Eidgah on foot, 9. Making the path of going and coming to the Eid Jamat different: It is sunnah that, the path of going and coming to the Eid Jamat will be different. By this, there is a benefit of a long walk and meeting the people. 10. Saying Takbir, it is sunnah to say Takbir on the way to going to the Eidgah.





