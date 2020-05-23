'Corona patients not getting 'minimum' treatment'









BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has alleged that the patients suffering from coronavirus are not getting minimum treatment at hospitals.





He came up with the allegation while distributing relief materials at Ward No. 47 in the city's Uttara area on Friday.





Rizvi said, "There're no enough beds at hospitals now for the treatment of the patients infected with the coronavirus. People are crying for medical care and running from one hospital to another for treatment all over the country."



The BNP leader further said, "Many people who are suffering from corona, not going to doctors as they know they won't get treatment. There're no beds at the hospitals, no treatment, and people going through such an awful situation."





He said the government constructed some flyovers, but it did not build any hospital and ensure necessary equipment for treatment.





The BNP leader said people are dying without treatment as most hospitals lack necessary oxygen cylinders, oxygen masks and other necessary equipment to save critical patients.





He also criticized the government for what he said not making adequate allocation for the health sector in the annual development programme (ADP) despite the coronavirus epidemic.





