Cop dies from coronavirus, 39 new cases in 5 districts





A policeman died from coronavirus in Rajshahi and 39 new cases were reported from five districts in the last 24 hours till Friday night.





Besides, a former civil surgeon and an elderly man died while suffering from breathing complications in Sylhet and Khulna on Friday night and Saturday morning.





In Rajshahi, Sub-Inspector Mosharraf Hossain, 57, died while undergoing treatment at Rajshahi Christian Mission Hospital on Friday night.





He hailed from Pabna and was posted at Naogaon Range Reserved Force (RRF).





Doctor Saiful Ferdous Mohammad Khairul Ataturk, deputy director of Rajshahi Medical College, said Mosharraf was hospitalised around 7pm saying that he was diagnosed with coronavirus.





He died around 11:30pm. Naogaon civil surgeon also confirmed that the policeman was diagnose with coronavirus, said Ferdous.





He will be buried following procedure. The police department has been informed of his death.





Meanwhile in Sylhet, former civil surgeon MA Matin, 72, died at Shaheed Shamsuddin Ahmed Hospital around 9pm on Friday night.





He was hospitalized in the morning, said Sushanto Kumar Mohapatro, resident medical officer of the hospital.





His sample has been collected for coronavirus test.





Doctor Jahidul Islam, chief health officer of Sylhet City Corporation, said he was buried at Manikpir graveyard around 1am following procedure.





Besides, a physician of Sylhet Shamsuddin Ahmmed Hospital has been diagnosed with coronavirus.





The infected physician is Khaled Mahmud of surgery department, said Doctor Anisur Rahman, assistant director (Disease Control) of Sylhet Health Service.





In Khulna, Afzal Hossain, 70, who was undergoing treatment at isolation ward of Khulna Medical College Hospital with fever, cold related issues and breathing problem, died around 6am.





Confirming the matter, Dr Shoilnedranath Biswas of the isolation ward, said Afzal was admitted to the hospital on Thursday.





His sample has been collected for testing.





In Bogura, four family members of former MP Begum Kamrunnahar Putul, who died from coronavirus in Bogura, have been diagnosed with COVID-19.





In the last 24 hours, 24 people tested positive for coronavirus, said Deputy Civil Surgeon Mostafizur Rahman.





He said that there were four family members of MP Putul.





With the new cases, total confirmed coronavirus cases have climbed to 143 in the district.





In Thakurgaon, four new coronavirus cases were reported till Friday evening.





With these, total coronavirus cases has reached 51, said Civil Surgeon Dr Md Mahfuzur Rahman.





In Sherpur, seven more people have been infected with coronavirus till Friday, raising the total case to 75, said Civil Surgeon AKM Anwarur Arif.





The new patients include three policemen of Sherpur sadar police station, a six-year-old child of a policeman, two health workers of district hospital and Nalitabari upazila hospital and an official of Nalitabari upazila nirbahi officer’s office.





In Rangamati, three more people. including a staff of a private hospital, have been diagnosed with coronavirus, taking the total confirmed case to 46, said Dr Mostofa Kamal, the district's focal person for coronavirus-related issues.





Bangladesh has seen a spike in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in recent weeks.





The cases crossed the 30,000-mark on Friday with the detection of 1,694 new cases in the span of 24 hours. During this period, 24 more people died from COVID-19 disease, taking the death tally to 432.

