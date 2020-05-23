154 more Thai citizens leave Dhaka for Bangkok





Some 154 more Thai nationals left Bangladesh for Bangkok on Saturday by a special flight.





The Royal Thai Embassy in Dhaka arranged the third repatriation flight of the Thai Lion Air, which departed from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 11am, said the embassy.





The first repatriation flight was on April 17 with 35 Thais, and the second flight was on May 14 taking 197 Thais living in Bangladesh back to Thailand.





The embassy thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh, Immigration of Bangladesh, Airport officials as well as the airline’s staff for facilitating the smooth departure of Thai nationals.

