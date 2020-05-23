Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Sunday





Saudi Arabia has announced the Kingdom will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Sunday as the Shawwal moon was not sighted there on Friday night.





The Saudi Royal Court issued a statement, saying it has been decided that Saturday will be the 30th day of Ramadan and Sunday will be the first day of Shawal and Eid-ul-Fitr, reports Arab News.





The UAE, Iraq, Qatar and Jordan also came up with the same announcement.





This year though, the situation is different as the Saudi authorities placed a lockdown from May 23 to 27 to limit the transmission of coronavirus. Saudi Arabia has so far confirmed more than 67,000 coronavirus cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.





Eid is celebrated based on the sighting of the moon.





In Bangladesh, the National Moon Sighting Committee is scheduled to meet on Saturday evening to decide the date of Eid-ul-Fitr.





