Coronavirus: After ex-MP’s death in Bogura, 4 family members test positive





Four family members of former MP Begum Kamrunnahar Putul, who died from coronavirus in Bogura, have been diagnosed with COVID-19.





In the last 24 hours, 24 people tested positive for coronavirus, said Deputy Civil Surgeon Mostafizur Rahman.





He said that there were four family members of MP Putul.





With the new cases, total confirmed coronavirus cases have climbed to 143 in the district.





Begum Kamrunnahar Putul , aged about 65, had been suffering from fever and diarrhoea. She died at Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital on Thursday night.





Her sample was collected on Tuesday and the test report, which came out after her death, confirmed that she was positive.





The deputy civil surgeon said that MP Putul was the first confirmed coronavirus patient to die in the district.

