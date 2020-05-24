Coronavirus cases soar to 31, 737 in Bangladesh ; 28 more die in 24 hrs









Bangladesh witnessed another surge in Covid-19 patients with the detection of 1,532 new patients on Sunday that took the number of confirmed cases in the country to 31,737.





At the same time, 28 people died from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 480.





Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at the daily online briefing.





Coronavirus, first reported in China’s Wuhan province, have so far infected 5,311,089 and claimed 342,104 lives across the globe, according to Johns Hopkins University.





Coronavirus was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11.





The virus outbreak dealt a heavy blow to the global economy, disrupting the supply chain and forcing countries to go into prolonged lockdowns.





Bangladesh government declared a general holiday since March 26 to slow down the transmission of the virus. But a large section of people appear to be reluctant to maintain health guidelines.

