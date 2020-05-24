2 Novoair flights to bring Bangladeshis from Kolkata









Novoair will operate two special flights on Kolkata-Dhaka route on May 29 and 31 to bring back Bangladesh nationals home who are willing to return.





Interested passengers have been requested to enroll their names with required information with Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata.





The returnees must provide a “Covid -19 free certificate” or “Covid -19 symptom free certificate” to the medical team at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, said the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata.









therwise, they will have to go through 14 days institutional quarantine procedure.





The stranded Bangladeshis in Kolkata may also enter Bangladesh through Petrapole-Benapole border.





Bangladesh Deputy High Commission will assist them in this regard.

