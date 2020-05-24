Eid-ul Fitr being celebrated in seven Lalmonirhat villages









In line with the celebration of Saudi Arabia, several hundred people are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr in seven villages of Lalmonirhat’s Kaliganj upazila on Sunday.





The villages are Tushbhandar, Sundrahabi, Kakina, Chaparhat, Chandrapur, Aminganj and Munshipara.

The main congregation of the Eid was held at Munshipara Jam-e Mosque at 9:30 am following the government’s directives.

Majedul Islam, Imam of the mosque, said they offered Eid prayers abiding by the govt advised health guidelines.





For the last several years, Muslims at the villages have been celebrating all religious occasions with Saudi Arabia, home to the world's most holy Muslim sites.

Nur Islam, chairman of the Tushbhander Union Parishad, also confirmed the information, saying the villagers celebrated Eid a day ahead of the government declared date.

The National Moon Sighting Committee fixed Monday for Eid celebration as Shawwal moon was not sighted anywhere of the country on Saturday.

This year, Eid will be celebrated in a different scenario without any outdoor programme and Eid jamaat at Eidgahs across the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The government has urged Muslims to avoid Eidgah or other open places for Eid congregations and offer prayers at locals mosques maintaining recommended health advice.

