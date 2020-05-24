Coronavirus: 13 more Covid-19 patients detected in Laxmipur





Thirteen more people, including a policeman and a local UP chairman, were diagnosed with coronavirus in Laxmipur on Sunday.





With the latest ones, the total number of Covid-19 patients in the district reached 149.





Dr Abdul Gaffar, civil surgeon of the district, confirmed the development in the morning, saying the newly identified patients are from Sadar, Ramgati, Kamalnagar and Raipur upazilas.





Of them, those who didn’t develop any symptom were kept at home-isolation while the symptomatic ones were admitted to hospitals, he added.





Bangladesh continues to witness a regular surge in the number of fresh cases and deaths from coronavirus.





According to the Directorate General of Health Services, a total of 32,078 people have so far been diagnosed with coronavirus in the country while 452 have succumbed to the virus.

Leave Your Comments