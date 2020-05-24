Eid: British High Commissioner, Deputy HC greet all









British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson on Sunday has greeted all on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest religious festival of Muslims in Bangladesh and beyond.





"This year it’s going to be different because the pandemic has affected so many aspects of our lives.But I hope despite of the difficulty and the challenge that the Covid presents we can all have a wonderful Eid and celebrate with close family and friends," he said in a video message on Sunday.





Last year it was his first Eid in Bangladesh and he loves the colours and the exuberance of the ceremonies and the celebrations in Bangladesh, said the High Commissioner conveying all "Eid Mubarak!".









Deputy High Commissioner to Bangladesh Javed Patel also greeted people in Bangladesh in a separate video message.





Patel who learned Bangla before coming to Bangladesh conveyed the message in Bangla.





Deputy High Commissioner to Bangladesh Javed Patel wished everyone a very joyous Eid on behalf of everyone at the British High Commission.

