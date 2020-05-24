PM to address nation today on Eid-ul-Fitr









Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address the nation this evening on the eve of the Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest religious

festival of the Muslims.





“The prime minister will deliver her speech at 7:30 pm today,” PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS.





Her speech will be broadcast by Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar as well as private TV channels and radio stations.





Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in the country on Monday as the Shawwal moon was not sighted in Bangladesh sky yesterday.





The National Moon Sighting Committee at a meeting made this announcement yesterday evening.

