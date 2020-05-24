Published:  02:57 PM, 24 May 2020

PM to address nation today on Eid-ul-Fitr

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address the nation this evening on the eve of the Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest religious
festival of the Muslims.

“The prime minister will deliver her speech at 7:30 pm today,” PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS.

Her speech will be broadcast by Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar as well as private TV channels and radio stations.

Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in the country on Monday as the Shawwal moon was not sighted in Bangladesh sky yesterday.

The National Moon Sighting Committee at a meeting made this announcement yesterday evening.


