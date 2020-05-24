DMP issues 14-point directives for attending Eid Jamaat









Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has issued 14-point instructions including completion of ablution before going to the mosques to say Eid prayers for the devotees.





To mark the holy Eid-ul Fitr, the DMP in its directives on Friday has asked to participate in the Eid Jamaat inside the nearest mosques instead of any open space after maintaining physical distancing amid the corona virus pandemic.





Considering the present COVID-19 situation, the police has also urged people to stay home and requested to refrain from roaming outside or not to visit the relatives or neighbours houses as well as even not to go to any park or entertainment places.





Before the Eid-ul Fitr Jamaat, the mosques must be cleaned and disinfected by using germicides, carpets will not be allowed to use on the mosques floors during the prayer and the devotees must have to carry their Jainamaz (prayer mats) with their own instead of using those remaining in the mosques, said the DMP instructions.





To contain the corona transmission, the DMP has asked the mosque authorities to keep sanitizer at the entry point of the mosques and the devotees have been urged not to use the wash room of the mosques before joining the prayer.





People must have to complete their ablutions and necessary activities of washing as well as physical purification at their homes before joining the prayer, said the instruction.





The devotees must have to wear face musk and participate in the Eid Jamaat by maintaining certain physical distances from each other.





The DMP has requested everyone to refrain from shaking hands and embracing each other after the prayer. Even the people have to maintain strict discipline at entry and exit points of the mosques, it said.





Leave Your Comments