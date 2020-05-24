Covid-19: 548 more cases in Singapore, tally at 31,616





Singapore has preliminarily confirmed an additional 548 Covid-19 cases as of noon today, bringing the total tally to 31,616 with the number of patients recovering as of Saturday being 13,882.





The noon data on new cases showed that only three were Singaporeans or permanent residents while the vast majority constitutes migrant workers at dormitories, said the republic's Ministry of Health (MOH) in a statement here.





The ministry said it has been working through the details of the cases and further updates would be shared later today.





In full data released late Saturday, Singapore classified 1,682 as community cases, 580 as imported cases and 28,806 foreign workers residing in dorms.





The ministry said the number of new cases in the community has increased from an average of five cases per day in the week before, to an average of seven per day in the past week.





"This is partly due to our active surveillance and screening of nursing home residents and pre-school staff, which have picked up more cases in the past week," said the MOH.





As of Saturday, 711 confirmed cases remain hospitalised with eight in critical condition in the intensive care unit while 23 have died.





The ministry said 16,452 who have mild symptoms, or clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19, have been isolated and cared for at community facilities.





As there have been no more cases linked to Tuas South Incineration Plant and 234A Balestier Road for the past two incubation periods, the clusters have now been closed.





Two new clusters were identified on Saturday while the city-state's largest cluster S11 Dormitory @ Punggol has a total of 2,591 confirmed cases. -- Bernama

