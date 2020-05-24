Bhutanese PM greets Hasina, Bangladeshis on Eid









Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering on Saturday called his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina over phone and extended greetings to her and the people of Bangladesh on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Fitr.





"The Bhutanese Prime Minister phoned the Bangladesh Prime Minister at about 7:55 pm and extended Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to her (Sheikh Hasina) and the people of Bangladesh," PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said.





He said during the 15-minute conversation, the Bangladesh Prime Minister also extended her greetings to Lotay Tshering and the Bhutanese people on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Fitr.





The press secretary said Lotay Tshering enquired about the damages caused by super cyclone Amphan and expressed sympathy for the loss of lives and properties due to the cyclone.





Sheikh Hasina thanked her Bhutanese counterpart for making the phone call and expressing sympathy for the damages caused by Amphan.





The issues related to ongoing coronavirus situation also came up for discussion between the two leaders, PM's press secretary said.

