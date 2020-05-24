COVID-19: Total cases stand at 100 in Brahmanbaria









The total number of coronavirus cases has now stood at 100 in Brahmanbaria as eight people tested positive for the deadly virus on Sunday.





According to latest results, Two persons in Sadar upazila, two in Ashuganj, one in Nabinagar, one in Sarail, one in Akhaura and one in Nasirnagar have been infected with COVID-19.





Dr Sanjida, a physician at the control room of Brahmanbaria Civil Surgeon office, has confirmed the information.







According to sources, 56 corona infected people have already recovered. Earlier, two died of COVID-19 in the district. Till date, some 3,382 samples have been collected. Results of 2,859 samples have been found.

