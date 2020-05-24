Govt amending law to extend tenure of BB Governor

Fazle Kabir, BB Governor





The government has decided to amend the law to augment the tenure of Bangladesh Bank’s Governor Dr Fazle Kabir for two more years.



The President will have to promulgate an ordinance to amend the ‘Bangladesh Bank Order’ as there is no parliament session at the moment.



Finance Minister A H M Mustafa Kamal said, the decision was taken to smoothly materialize the stimulus programs announced by the government against the backdrop of the outbreak of coronavirus.



As per Bangladesh Bank Order, the age limit for the central bank boss is 65. Fazle Kabir will cross the age limit on July 3, this year.







Earlier on February this year, the government extended his tenure for three months.



Economists and business community of the country allege that Fazle Kabir has failed largely to ensure good governance in banking and financial sectors of the country.





The country saw $9.5 billion trade deficit at the end of FY 2016-17, the largest in seven years.







Fazle Kabir, who was the former finance secretary, joined as the 11th Governor of Bangladesh Bank on March 20, 2016. He joined BCS administration carder in 1983.





