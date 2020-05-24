Ex-AL MP Mockbul dies of coronavirus





Former MP from Dhaka and Awami League leader Mockbul Hossain has died from coronavirus infection to join the growing list of casualties in Bangladesh.





He breathed his last at the Combined Military Hospital in the capital on Sunday night, his aide Fazlur Rahman confirmed it.



Mockbul was admitted to the hospital three days ago after testing positive for coronavirus, Fazlur said.



Better known as Haji Mockbul, the politician had distributed relief materials in Munshiganj and other places amid the coronavirus crisis.



He fell ill after distributing cash aid among the leaders and activists of the party at his home in Mohammadpur on May 14.



His wife has also contracted the virus and was undergoing treatment at the MH Samorita Medical College and Hospital owned by Mockbul, according to Fazlur.



Mockbul had also founded Dhaka International University, City University, Alhaj Mockbul Hossain University College, Mohammadpur Kendrio Biswabidyalaya College and scores of other educational institutions.



The member of the ruling party’s Advisory Council was elected to parliament in 1996 from Dhanmondi-Mohammadpur constituency.



He owns Sandhani Life Insurance and Purabi General Insurance among a host of other business concerns.



His son Ahasanul Islam Titu represents Tangail-6 constituency in parliament.





