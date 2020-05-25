Don’t lose patience in virus crisis: Fakhrul





BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has greeted the people of the country on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Fitr and told them not to lose patience during the coronavirus crisis.



He said this in a video-message on Sunday evening and hoped that the ongoing disaster would surely go away.



Mirza Fakhrul has called upon all to exchange Eid greetings online and ignore visiting different homes to ward off coronavirus infections.



He said, ‘‘This year the Eid comes at a time when there are fears all around, social distancing, economic hardships and a trail of destruction by cyclone Amphan in the southern part of the country.’’



‘‘We are somewhat upset as we may not be able to see our madam, our leader on account of the virus. She has been staying at home. We could not see her during the previous Eid as she was in jail at that time,’’ he added.



The BNP Secretary General also said, ‘‘Bad days are a common phenomenon in life and they disappear too. So we should not lose courage and have to beat the disease.’’

