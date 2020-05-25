PM greets countrymen, Muslim Ummah on Eid-ul-Fitr









Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has greeted the countrymen as well as the Muslim Ummah across the globe on the occasion of holy Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the biggest religious festivals of the Muslims.





In a message today, she prayed for continued peace, progress and prosperity of the country’s people and the Muslim Ummah, reports BSS.





The prime minister said the Eid promotes peace, sympathy and brotherhood, and it ties people with the bond of equity, friendship and harmony forgetting animosity and violence.





Eid brings the message of happiness to all irrespective of the rich and the poor, she said.





She hoped that the practice of self-purification, restraint, amity and harmony of the Muslims in personal, family, social and state life would spread everywhere.





“Let the life of all people be filled with the happiness of the Eid,” Sheikh Hasina said, wishing happiness, peace and welfare of all people across the world.





“We are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr amid an abnormal environment. The whole world stands still due to coronavirus. The normal life is halted. An invisible virus puts the life of people at risk,” she said.





So, the premier said, people are compelled to stay their respective homes to help contain the spread of coronavirus.





She expressed gratitude to the doctors, nurses, police, law enforcing agencies and cleaners who have been working from the frontlines to tackle coronavirus pandemic in the country.





“Not only Bangladesh, the entire world is in trouble now. In such circumstances, we have to help each other with endless tolerance and sympathy,” he added.





Sheikh Hasina urged people to avoid mass gatherings, and stay at their homes and share the joy and happiness of Eid with their family members.





She simultaneously prayed to the Almighty Allah for early relief of the country from the contagious coronavirus and continued peace, progress and development of Bangladesh as well as the Muslim Ummah.





