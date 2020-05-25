President greets countrymen on Eid-ul-Fitr









Greeting the countrymen as well as the Muslims across the world on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Fitr, President M Abdul Hamid today urged the society’s affluent quarter to stand by the poor in this tough time of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.





In a message on the holy Eid-ul-Fitr, the greatest religious festival of the Muslim Ummah, the President called upon countrymen to celebrate the Eid festival maintaining health rules and social distancing with utmost caution, reports BSS.





“The Eid-ul-Fitr of this year is being celebrated in a different situation due to outbreak of COVID-19 . . . Stay sound and try to keep others well – would be the expectation of this year’s Eid celebration” he said.





Abdul Hamid said, “Eid-ul-Fitr is one of the main religious festivals of the Muslims. Eid-ul-Fitr brings the message of happiness after the month-long fasting and practice of self-restraint. It is a joyous day when the joy is spread out amongst all and in all parts of the villages, Bengal and in the whole world,”





He said the city dwellers return to their beloved kith and kin in their respective village homes while the people irrespective of their classes and professions offer prayers standing side by side and share the joys with each other.





“The Eid develops bond of harmony, amity and unity among all . . . Let the teaching of Eid-ul- Fitr spread among all and build prosperous Bangladesh,” the President hoped.





He said Islam is a religion of peace and welfare and “there is no place for hatred, violence and localism in Islam. It upholds the spirit of human values, mutual coexistence, absolute tolerance and equality”.





The head of the state asked all to spread the novel message and ideals of the Islam amongst all.





“Let the underlying meaning of Islam spread as guide to the liberation of humanity . . . May the world be filled with peace and amity,” hoped the President.





