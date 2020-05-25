China sees zero locally transmitted coronavirus case





China did not record any locally transmitted case of coronavirus on its mainland on Sunday, the health authorities said Monday.





During this time, 11 imported cases were reported, including 10 in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and one in Sichuan Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report, reports Xinhua.





The commission said there was no report of any new suspected case or death related to the disease.





Seven patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on Sunday and the number of severe cases came down to seven.





So far, 82,985 COVID-19 cases have been reported on the mainland, and 4,634 people had died of the disease. The commission said 83 patients are still being treated.





Forty new asymptomatic cases were reported on the mainland on Sunday. The commission said 396 asymptomatic cases, including 28 from overseas, were still under medical observation.





COVID-19, first reported in China in December last year, has infected 5.4 million people globally – 1.6 million in the US alone, according to Johns Hopkins University.





The virus has so far killed 345,059 people. These are only the officially confirmed numbers and health experts say there are many more patients in reality.





Bangladesh has been recording a number of rising cases in recent weeks. On Sunday, the health authorities reported detection of 1,532 new cases, taking the local tally to 33,610, and 28 more deaths, bringing the number of victims to 480.

