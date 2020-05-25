Brac field worker found dead in Chuadanga





Police on Monday morning recovered the body of a field worker of Brac from Damurhuda upazila’s bordering area in Chuadanga.





The deceased was identified as Saiful Islam, 38, son of Abdar Hossain, of Pirpurkulla village in the area. He was a field worker of Brac at its Chapainawabganj branch.





Local farmers spotted the body near Kutubpur BGB camp area in the morning and contacted police, said Abu Russel, assistant superintendent of police, (Damurhuda-Jibannagar circle).





Saiful's body bore injury marks on nose and ear. It was sent to the morgue of Chuadanga Sadar Hospital, he added.





Police arrested two people in connection with the death, said the ASP.





The family members of the deceased said Saiful went out to buy meat on Sunday afternoon but did not return.

