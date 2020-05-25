Rain, thundershowers likely





The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Monday forecast rain or thundershowers for parts of the country in the next 24 hours commencing from 9am today.





“Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions,” the Met Office said in a bulletin in the morning.

Meanwhile, one or two places over Dhaka division and the region of Bogura will experience the same weather, it said.





Weather will remain mainly dry elsewhere over the country.





A trough of low lies over West Bengal and adjoining area while seasonal low lies over South Bay, says the Met Office.





It said that the day and night temperature may rise slightly over the country.





Sunday’s highest temperature – 34.3 degrees Celsius – was recorded in Faridpur and lowest 21.4C in Sylhet till 6am on Monday.





Muslims in Bangladesh are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr, their biggest religious festivals, on Monday.





Rain would not dampen Eid celebration this year, as people are celebrating the occasion at home.





Earlier on Wednesday night, cyclone ‘Amphan’ battered coastal districts of Bangladesh, with wind speed of up to 180kph and over 10 feet tidal surges.

It inflicted heavy damage to lives, livelihood, agriculture, infrastructures, environment, as well as the largest mangrove forest in the world, the Sundarbans, in southwestern region of the country.

Leave Your Comments