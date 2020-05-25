Coronavirus: Gallery Cosmos to host first-ever Online Live Art Camp





Gallery Cosmos is soon going to organise the first-ever online live art camp in association with 'Hidden Her Foundation' and Cosmos Foundation to support coronavirus victims.





The art camp, with the theme ’Brightening The Spirits With Art’, is an exceptional initiative, said visual artist Bishwajit Goswami, also an Assistant Professor of the Faculty of Fine Arts of Dhaka University.





“This is the most effective, creative interaction in society during this pandemic as the fund would be collected from selling the paintings by artists at the art camp,” he added.





“I personally appreciate this noble initiative,” Goswami said, urging people to come forward to save the country and the people.





Bangladesh has been seeing an increasing number of new coronavirus cases over the past few weeks. Currently, the confirmed cases stand at 33,610 with 480 deaths. The government-announced shutdown aimed at slowing the transmission rate has hit the low-income people hard, putting millions out of jobs.





Cosmos Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Bangladeshi conglomerate Cosmos Group.





Gallery Cosmos, over the course of the last few decades, has dedicated itself to lending a platform to various mediums of art rooted in Bangladesh, as well as those influenced from far-off lands.





Hundreds of unique and diverse artworks on various genres by talented artists were exhibited at the Gallery Cosmos.

