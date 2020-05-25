Coronavirus: New high in daily caseload as 21% of samples test positive









The daily caseload of coronavirus infections touched yet another new high on Monday, with the health authorities reporting 1,975 individuals tested positive in the last 24 hours.





The number of confirmed cases now stands at 35,585.





“During the period in question, 21 more people died from coronavirus, taking the local death tally to 501,” Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, the Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), said at today’s daily bulletin, that was broadcast online to a population largely spending Eid ul Fitr in their respective homes.





Forty-eight labs across the country tested 9,451 samples in the last 24 hours. The 1,975 positive cases constitute 20.9% of the total, one of the highest proportions recorded till date. “So far, 253,034 tests have been carried out across the country since March 8.”













She also said that in the same 24 hours, 433 coronavirus-infected people completed full recovery from their infections, which upped the total number of recoveries to 7,334.





Against the total number of detected cases, the recovery rate is 20.61 percent and mortality rate is 1.41 percent in Bangladesh, Dr Nasima said.





Previously, Bangladesh reported the record number of new cases in a day on Saturday which was 1,873. On Sunday, the country reported the highest number of deaths in a day from the virus, 28.





Of the 21 deceased reported today, 16 were male and five were female. “Of them, 11 were from Dhaka division, 9 from Chittagong division and one was from Rangpur division.”





Dr Nasima highlighted that one of them was a child.













“Age analysis of victims says, one was aged between 11 and 20, three between 41 and 50, nine between 51 and 60, four between 61 and 70, two between 71 and 80, and two more between 81 and 90 years,” she said.





Dr Nasima said there are 13,264 isolation beds across the country while 67 more are being prepared.





Labaid Hospital in Dhaka is the latest institution to carry out the gold-standard RT-PCR test for detecting coronavirus infection.





Across the country 264 more people were taken into isolation in the last 24 hours while 2,384 remained quarantined, either institutionally or at home during the same period.

