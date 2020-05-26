Coronavirus: Global cases near 5.5 million





The number of globally confirmed coronavirus cases inched closer to 5.5 million on Tuesday as the death toll climbed to 346,232, according to the Centre for System Science and Engineering of the Johns Hopkins University.

Among the countries, the US has been the worst-hit with the highest recorded deaths of 98,220 patients and about 1.7 million confirmed cases.





The UK has the second-highest death toll at 36,996, followed by Italy (32,877), France (28,460) and Spain (26,834), according to Johns Hopkins University.





Some countries like China and New Zealand seem to have the pandemic under control. Besides, Europe is in the process of lifting lockdown, but in the Americas, the pandemic is still in full swing - especially in South America.

Coronavirus cases were first reported in China December last year.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

What’s the situation in Bangladesh?

Bangladesh confirmed its first cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18 but it has been seeing a sharp rise in both new cases and deaths in recent weeks.

On Monday, the health authorities said the death tally has crossed 500 and reported detection of record 1,975 new cases. So far, the country has recorded 35,585 cases.





Bangladesh announced a general holiday from March 26 and shut down all non-essential services to limit transmission of the virus. In April, the health authorities declared the whole country vulnerable to infection and imposed heavy restriction on movement.

But allowing people to leave the cities during Eid holidays raised concerns among health experts who fear that this will worsen the coronavirus situation.

The government-announced shutdown put millions out of job and brought economic activities to a grinding halt. To tackle the situation, a Tk 101,117 crore stimulus package – 3.6 percent of the GDP – was announced.

Leave Your Comments