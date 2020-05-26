Nor’wester damages 40 houses in Chapainawabganj





At least 40 houses were damaged after a nor’wester hit two villages in Gomostapur upazila on Monday night.

Mizanur Rahman, Rohonpur union parishad member, said that the seasonal storm lashed Kajigram and Kolokolia villages shortly after evening.

The storm damaged around 60 houses, at least one hundred trees and several electric poles.

But Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mizanur Rahman said that at least 40 houses were damaged in the storm.

A list will be made of the affected people to help them, he said.

Nor'wester, locally known as Kal-boishakhi, usually blows over Bangladesh in April and May. It coincides with the setting of the summer season.

