Coronavirus: 5 districts report 18 new cases





Two physicians and six policemen are among 18 new coronavirus patients detected in five districts in the last 24 hours.

Bogura Deputy Civil Surgeon Mostafizur Rahman on Monday night said reports of eight people, including two physicians, came out positive.

So far, the district has recorded 179 cases.

In Khulna, six members of Khalishpur Industrial police and four others were diagnosed with coronavirus.

The policemen are - Md Ramjan, 51, Ajay Chandra Sarkar, Takbir, 20, Md Rafiqul Islam, Shahdhor, Al Amin, 20.

Besides, two men from Magura and Jashore tested positive for coronavirus.

In Thakurgaon, a couple has been infected with coronavirus in Baliadangi upazila.

The infected 23-year-old youth and his wife, 18, are readymade garment (RMG) workers. They recently returned from Dhaka to their Moheshmari-Kalmegh village.

Civil Surgeon Md Mahfuzar Rahman said the number of coronavirus cases rose to 63 in the district.

Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8. Until Monday, the country’s confirmed coronavirus cases were 35,585.

Besides, 501 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported since March 18.

