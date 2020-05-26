Coronavirus: Japan bans entry of Bangladeshis, 10 other nationalities





Japan has tightened border control and temporarily banned the entry of people from 11 countries, including Bangladesh, India and Pakistan, to prevent the spread of coronavirus.





A notice on the website of Japan’s foreign ministry posted on Monday, said the embargo will come into effect from Wednesday.

The countries are – Afghanistan, Argentina, Bangladesh, El Salvador, Ghana, Guinea, India, Kyrgyz, Pakistan, South Africa, and Tajikistan.





“For the time being, foreign nationals categorized below are denied permission to enter Japan as ones who fall under the Article 5, paragraph (1), item (xiv) of Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Act, unless exceptional circumstances are found,” the notice said.

Japan said the countries have newly been added to the list based on the decision made of its National Security Council on May 25.





“Foreigners who have stayed in these countries within 14 days prior to the application for landing will be denied landing into Japan. The measure is effective from 00:00am (JST) on May 27,” the notice said.

