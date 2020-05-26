Maritime ports asked to hoist cautionary signal 3









The maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted local cautionary signal No 3 as a steep pressure gradient persists over the north bay and adjoining areas.

Squally weather is likely to affect the maritime ports, North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh, according to a Met Office bulletin.

It warned that under the influence of the low, the low-lying areas of the coastal districts of Cox’s Bazar, Chattogram, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Chandpur, Barguna, Bhola, Patuakhali, Barishal, Pirojpur, Jhalakati, Bagerhat, Khulna and Satkhira and their offshore islands and chars are likely to be inundated by wind-driven surge of 2-4 feet height above normal astronomical tide.

All fishing boats and trawlers over the north bay have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice.

Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions; at a few places over Rajshahi, Dhaka and Chattogram divisions and at one or two places over Khulna and Barishal divisions, according to the forecast.

