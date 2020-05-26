EU announces 1.1m euro to minimize Bangladesh’s Amphan damages













European Union (EU) has decided to provide 1.1 million euro to Bangladesh for helping recover damages triggered by cyclone Amphan last week.





“The EU is determined to start helping people in need with no further delay and provides an initial funding of ?500.000 for India and ?1.100.000 to support the immediate response in Bangladesh,” said EU Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic in a statement.





He said this storm hits at a time when social distancing remains essential to prevent a further spread of the coronavirus. “A crisis on top of a crisis, so to say,” he added, according to a media release issued by EU delegation here today.





The EU will address immediate needs of populations affected by the cyclone, as well as protect humanitarian aid and health workers from their exposure to the epidemic, said the commissioner.





“I am saddened to learn about fatalities in both India and Bangladesh, and the extent of destruction caused by strong winds, flooding and landslides, also damaging houses, infrastructure and livelihoods,” Janez condoled.





He said The EU’s ‘Copernicus Emergency Management Service’ has supported Bangladesh and India with satellite maps to assess damages due to the cyclone.





Dozens of people have lost their lives as cyclone Amphan made landfall in southwest ashore of Kolkata in eastern India and is making its way further north-east towards Bangladesh, causing further destruction and flooding.

