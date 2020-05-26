Published:  02:00 PM, 26 May 2020

PM mourns death of educationist Niloufer Manzur

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of renowned educationist and founding principal of Sunbeams School Niloufer Manzur.

In a condolence message, the prime minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.

Niloufer, wife of Syed Manzur Elahi, a noted businessman and former adviser to a caretaker government, passed away earlier today (May 26) at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka at the age of 74.

The daughter of late Dr Mafiz Ali Chowdhury, a former minister in Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s cabinet in 1972, Niloufer Manzur founded Sunbeams School in January of 1974.


