Renowned educationist Niloufer Manzur dies of coronavirus









Renowned educationist Niloufer Manzur, the founder and principal of Sunbeams School, died of coronavirus on Tuesday.

She was 74.

The educationist, wife of former caretaker government adviser and chairman of Apex Footwear Ltd Syed Manzur Elahi, was diagnosed with coronavirus and undergoing treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH).

She leaves behind her husband, son, daughter, grandchildren and a host of friends, admirers and students to mourn her death.

Niloufer was the daughter of Dr Mafiz Ali Chowdhury, a former minister in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's cabinet in 1972.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at her death.

The Prime Minister prayed for the eternal salvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved families.

Meanwhile, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh also mourned the death of Niloufer Manzur.

