JS Deputy Speaker’s wife Anwara Begum passes away









Anwara Begum, the wife of Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Deputy Speaker Md. Fazle Rabbi Miah, died of cardiac arrest at a city hospital this morning.





She was 67.





She breathed her last at 10.40 am today as she was undergoing treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) said deputy speaker’s public relation officer Shawpan Kumar Biswas.





Anwara Begum was suffering from old age complications for a long time and she was kept on life support at the hospital for last few days, he said.





She is survived by husband, three daughters, grandsons, granddaughters as well as a host of relatives and admirers.





From the hospital, the body will be taken to deputy speaker’s village home in Saghata of Gaibandha district for burial.





