PM mourns death of deputy speaker’s wife









Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Anwara Begum, the wife of Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Deputy Speaker Fazle Rabbi Miah.





In a condolence message, the prime minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.





Anwara Begum breathed her last at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) around 10:40am today at the age of 67, sources said, adding she had been sick for a long time.





